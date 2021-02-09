Gadsden State Community College warns students of nearby shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — In an alert sent out by Gadsden State Community College, the school reported a shooting incident nearby the campus.

According to the alert, the shooting incident happened near Gadsden State Community College’s Wallace Drive and East Broad Campuses.

People have been asked to avoid these areas.

The college will operate normal business hours Wednesday, Feb. 10.

