GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — In an alert sent out by Gadsden State Community College, the school reported a shooting incident nearby the campus.
According to the alert, the shooting incident happened near Gadsden State Community College’s Wallace Drive and East Broad Campuses.
People have been asked to avoid these areas.
The college will operate normal business hours Wednesday, Feb. 10.
LATEST HEADLINES
- McFarland Blvd. bridge arches installation holding up traffic
- Tessica Brown says she’s going to ‘see a surgeon’ for help with Gorilla Glue hair fiasco
- Gadsden State Community College warns students of nearby shooting
- Kodak Black offers to pay tuition of slain FBI agents’ children
- Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ wardrobe donated to The Doe Fund