GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden State Community College announced its skills training division is partnering with the Women’s Foundation of Alabama to provide a “Women in Welding” class.

The program is projected to start March 4 and end May 24 with classes meeting each week from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. A required orientation is set for Feb. 26.

The class will provide free training for qualified participants. The scholarship application is due Feb. 16. The scholarship will cover all tuition, fees, books and supplies for qualified participants.

“Gadsden State’s Skills Training Division is proud to be a community grantee partner with the Women’s Foundation of Alabama to offer this free program to accelerate economic opportunities for women in our service area who are interested in a career in welding,” said Gadsden State Community College Director of Skills Training Baisha Woody in a release.

Those who are accepted into the program are required to attend all class sessions, mandated workshops and individual career and counseling sessions. There will be mandated employment and certification testing upon completion of the training course.

You can click here to submit a scholarship application.