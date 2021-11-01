Gadsden sees spike in fires across October, some arson

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city says it’s seeing more fires than usual this year, with eight fires in one week in October.

The Gadsden Fire Department responded to more than 10 structure fires across October. That’s according to Chief Wil Reed.

Reed said the city has seen 18 to 20 structure fires above normal numbers for this time of year, with the busier season for fire calls yet to come.

Typically, the fire department sees its fire calls increase during the Christmas and New Year’s seasons.

Cooking incidents and extension cords are frequent fire causes. But officials say other fires were arson and are under investigation.