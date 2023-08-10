GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – Some changes are coming to Gadsden City Schools by the end of the month, as Tony Reddick will be retiring as superintendent after five years.

Superintendent Reddick says his decision to retire was not an easy one but has come after what he says were some “contentious situations” between himself and the Gadsden City Schools Board of Directors.

“I found myself on the wrong side of a few decisions, maybe wrong side of a few opinions and you know it was just kind of a sign for me to just let it go,” Reddick said.

Reddick says he’s worked in the Gadsden City Schools system for 35 years, starting as a teacher and ending these last five years as superintendent. Reddick says making the decision to retire has been bittersweet but made the choice after issues this past year with the school system’s board of directors.

“We don’t always agree about certain things and I had a difficult time trying to convey that,” Reddick said. “I didn’t have a good feeling about whether or not I would be renewed as a superintendent so I just made a decision to leave on my terms.”

Some families in Gadsden City Schools are sad to see Reddick leaving.

“My prayer was that he would carry us throughout this school year before he resigned,” Marcia Kendrick said, who’s been involved with Gadsden City Schools for 45 years. “Everybody knows what’s best for them and I think he knows what’s best for him and he’s a very talented person.”

A new superintendent has not yet been chosen. Reddick’s last day with Gadsden City Schools will be August 31.