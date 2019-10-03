Gadsden restaurant providing free meals for firefighters battling warehouse fire

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters in east Alabama have been fighting a blaze from a paper storage warehouse for three days. One restaurant is lending a hand when it counts.

Jefferson’s in Gadsden is providing free meals to all of the firefighters who are battling the blaze. Because the fire covers such a large area, Attalla fire crews have called in backup from multiple agencies.

While 90% of the fire is out, officials say a majority of the fire is in the center of the building making it too dangerous to send firefighters inside.

The already popular restaurant located in the heart of Gadsden had a large crowd Tuesday night.

“I’d say around at least like 40 to 50 [firefighter] so far,” Ashlee Holderfield said. “They’ve came in, a bunch of to-go orders and then people coming in and dining in as well.”

Jefferson’s made a Facebook post announcing the free meals and the post managed to rack up over 800 shares.

On Wednesday October 2 we would like to offer all firefighters a meal on us for all their hardwork on helping Attalla and for all they do for us everyday. We appreciate yall! ✌❤🍗🚒 Posted by Jefferson's Gadsden on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The General Manager Jenna Nesmith said she expected to get a few shares, but not as fast as it happened.

“I expected a lot of shares but nowhere near as many as we got,” Nesmith said.

Nesmith said in giving back to the firefighters they are only repaying them for all of their hard work beyond this week’s fire.

“We have a fair amount of them that dine in with us every week, ” Nesmith said. “They’re always coming in here and they’re always willing to help out in a pinch, whether it be breaking into one of the girl’s cars when they lock their keys in or if we have trouble, so we always want to give back and help them out whenever we can.”

Wednesday night, Jefferson’s made a new Facebook post extending their free meals to firefighters through Thursday.

We are teaming up with Jefferson's Rainbow City and Jacksonville and tomorrow, Thurs Oct 3rd, we will be extending our… Posted by Jefferson's Gadsden on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

