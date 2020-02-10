Live Now
Gadsden police searching for missing woman

(Courtesy of Gadsden Police Department)

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for several weeks.

According to a video published by the GPD Monday, Sara Atchley has been missing since Jan. 24. She was last seen Jan. 21 at approximately 2 p.m. in Gadsden near Hwy. 77 and Brooke Avenue.

“She was wearing a dark color shirt and jeans,” the video stated. “It is unknown if she is in danger. She has not contacted relatives which is uncommon.”

Anyone with information on Atchley’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Please contact Detective A. DeVine at 256-519-4630 or the department at 256-549-4500.

