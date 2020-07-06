Gadsden police searching for missing girl

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is searching for a missing child who went missing on the Fourth of July.

According to a press release from the GPD, Dominga Diego Juan left home in the 2300 block of Norris Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information on Juan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the GPD Juvenile Division at 256-549-4500.

