Gadsden pet owners will no longer be able to tie up animals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rabies-pets-dog-paw_1538411963042_404640_ver1_20181003055401-159532

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city is taking steps to outlaw the tethering of animals. The Gadsden City Council recently passed an ordinance to ban tying up animals.

The Gadsden Times reports that it won’t be enforced until after a 60-day grace period. Some cities allow tethering, but only for a certain amount of time.

But Gadsden Police Chief Lamar Jaggears said police and animal control officers don’t have time to monitor how long a dog has been outside. He said a ban on tethering is more easily enforceable.

Officials say the new ordinance won’t affect the city’s leash law.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events