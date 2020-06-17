Gadsden PD searching for missing 12-year-old girl

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who has not been heard from since Tuesday.

Kelly Sagastume left her home on Forrest Avenue, according to Gadsden PD. She may be wearing blue jeans and a Nike headband.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Gadsden PD at (256) 549-4500 and ask for the Juvenile Crimes Division.

LATEST POSTS