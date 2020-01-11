Gadsden nurse to retire after over 50 years at hospital

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden nurse is calling it a career after working at McGuffey Healthcare & Rehab First for 54 years.

Jewell Dean Garrett celebrated her last day Friday. She began working at the hospital on June 7, 1965.

“I was raised by my grandmother. This influenced me to love and want to provide care to the geriatric population,” Garrett said.

Garrett would start her days at 7 a.m. keeping an eye on the doctors, other nurses and of course, the patients. Despite advances in medicine during her time as a registered nurse, she stayed up to date and left an impact on those around her.

“I will miss the residents. There are some families where I have taken care of three generations. It has been a pleasure getting to care for and know all of these individuals,” Garrett said.

