Gadsden nurse out of ICU, progressing through COVID-19 recovery

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden nurse is now out of the ICU as she recovers from COVID-19, according to her family members.

Patti Page has been at UAB Hospital for about a month ever since she contracted the virus.

“It took a village to get us through this, but we are hopefully on the other end of it now,” said her daughter, Keri Largin.

Largin said her mother is in a step down unit from the ICU and is no longer positive for coronavirus. Doctors are hopeful she can return home to family and friends in the weeks ahead.

“We can see her fighting spirit come through everyday,” Largin said.

Before becoming ill, Page worked as a nurse at Gadsden’s Riverview Regional Medical Center.

“She was a nurse working four 12 hours shifts a week, every week,” said Largin.

After Page got sick, she had to be put on a ventilator. The news was especially difficult for Largin, whose father died after he was put on the same device in 2013 for pulmonary fibrosis.

“They put him on a ventilator and he never came back, so that’s really all we had personally experienced, so we were preparing for the worst,” said Largin.

Largin said staff at UAB never gave up hope and her mother was eventually able to come off the ventilator. After a few days of ups and downs, Page seems to be doing better each day.

“My sister went to see her and she said she was sitting up in a chair, which was the first time she’s been out of the bed in over a month,” said Largin.

With limited visitors allowed, Largin took to Facebook to ask for video messages from loved ones to show her mother.

Page was able to hear from her children, grandchildren and other friends.

“I probably had 60 people send me videos and pictures to show her and she loved it, like that was the happiest I have seen her,” said Largin.

Family members believe that Page could be ready for inpatient rehab in just a few weeks, if she continues to progress.

“Every time they asked her if she needs anything, she mouths, to go home, so she is more than ready, but they’re super hopeful,” said Largin.

In addition to her mother, seven of Largins loved ones also contracted the virus. All have now recovered. She knows how fortunate the family is.

“In good times it is easy to say she is my rock, she is my everything, but in bad times is when you really feel that. That’s when you realize that she is everything to you and she is everything to a lot of people,” said Largin

