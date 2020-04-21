Gadsden nurse, 7 additional family members test positive for COVID-19, daughter says

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County woman tells CBS 42 that eight of her family members are recovering from COVID-19, including her mother, who is a nurse.

Keri Largin said her mother, Patti Page, is one of the faces on the front lines battling against coronavirus. Page is a nurse at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden.

“She’s worked at the same hospital in Gadsden for 16 years. Never missed a scheduled day of work until this,” Largin said.

Tonight, Page is a patient at UAB hospital battling COVID-19. She has been on a ventilator, but is showing some signs of improvement. Page was moved to UAB hospital about a week ago after she was transported from Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden where she works.

“That was a tough decision, because Gadsden is her home, that’s her family at that hospital, but we felt it was best so we sent her there. They’ve been wonderful,” Largin said.

Largin said Page’s friend and colleague at Riverview was also hospitalized with COVID-19, but has since recovered. She’s hopeful for the same outcome for her mother.

“She has an army pulling for her and it has been positive. She has had a couple of bad days on the ventilator, but overall, everything is trending forward so don’t lose hope,” Largin said.

According to Largin, seven additional family members also tested positive, but their symptoms were less severe.

While some are anxious for the country to restart the economy, Largin cautions against moving too quickly.

“The pain of not being able to see a loved one in the hospital who has this is worse than any kind of boredom you will ever feel staying at home. It’s worse than bankruptcy for the small businesses. I hate that for them, but your life is more important,” she said.

The family thanked the doctors and nurses at UAB and Riverview Medical Regional Center. They’re also overwhelmed by the support from the community. Largin asks for continued prayers.

“We still want to see her get better and we want things back to normal. We can’t go without her,” Largin said.

Other family members who tested positive were able to avoid a trip to the hospital.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on Page’s condition.

