Gadsden man indicted on federal child pornography charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

On Friday, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Jason Hopkins, 34, who has been held at the Etowah County Jail since May. Hopkins is charged with 38 counts of dissemination of obscene matter and 10 counts of obscene matter depicting a person under 17 years old.

Hopkins’ bond has been set at $250,000 with a requirement that he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released. At the time of his arrest, Hopkins was on probation for felony drug convictions. The Etowah County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to revoke his probation probation based on the child pornography charges.

If convicted, Hopkins faces upwards of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000 for each of the 38 counts of dissemination of obscene matter. Hopkins is also facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 10 counts of possession of obscene matter.