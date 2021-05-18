Gadsden man charged with sexually abusing child over 5-year period

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for sexually abusing a child over a five-year period.

Darrell Robert Hartman, 60, was charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than the age of 12. According to ECSO, the victim was 8 years old when the abuse started and it continued until she was 13.

Hartman is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is to not have contact with the victim or her family and must not be allowed to be alone with anyone under the age of 18. He is also not allowed to leave the state of Alabama.