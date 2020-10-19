Gadsden man charged with robbery, said he held store clerks at gunpoint with a toy gun

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man has been arrested in connection to a robbery where two store clerks were held at gunpoint, authorities say.

David Coshatt is charged with first-degree robbery for holding two store clerks at Ball Play Grocery at gunpoint. On October 17, the Gadsden man stole $274 from the register during the robbery, Investigator Will Farley said.

Coshatt admitted to holding the store clerks at gunpoint with a toy gun, taking the money from the register and running to his vehicle where he fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu, the sheriff’s office reports. Coshatt had prior felonies for first-degree arson.

He was picked up at his residence in the Ball Play community a couple of hours after the robbery occurred. Coshatt was taken into custody and transported to the Etowah County Detention Center where he is being held on a $201,000 surety bond.

