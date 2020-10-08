Gadsden man being held on $1.05M bond after arrest for multiple drug charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accuse dof multiple drug trafficking crimes.

Robert Daniel Terry, 42, was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week at a residence in the 1500 block of Rose Street.

During the search, authorities were able to seize eight ounces of methamphetamine, 29 grams of cocaine and three guns.

ECSO says additional charges may be coming.

Terry has been charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking cocaine and one possession of a pistol by a violent felon. He is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $1,050,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS