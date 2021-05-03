Gadsden man arrested for hitting, strangling woman

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gadsden man after he allegedly hit and strangled a woman last month during an altercation.

Derric Dwayne Austin, 58, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation during an incident on April 23.

According to ECSO, Austin had become angry with the woman and then hit her in the head and began choking her until she began struggling to breathe.

A protection from abuse order has been placed against Austin. He is advised to not have contact with the victim after his release from jail. The relationship between Austin and the victim has not been disclosed by authorities.

Austin was released from the Etowah County Jail on a $5,000 bond.