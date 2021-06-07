Gadsden man arrested after child porn found on cellphone, laptop

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after child pornography was found on multiple electronic devices.

According to ECSO, 23-year-old Nicholas Ryan Mosley has been charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of producing child pornography.

Authorities received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) regarding Mosley. A search warrant was executed at his residence where videos and pictures of child pornography were found on his cellphone and a laptop, according to ECSO.

Mosley was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center and released after he posted his $200,000 bond. As part of his release, he is not to have access to the internet or social media and also have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.