Gadsden hospitals report surge in COVID-19 patients

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden area hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients and one facility is working to add more bed space to the critical care unit.

Riverview Regional Medical Center and Gadsden Regional Medical Center are both caring for dozens of patients.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a representative for Riverview Regional Medical Center told CBS 42 that the hospital was caring for 42 patients, with 15 in critical care.

“As we speak we have no critical care beds available but we are working to try to create eight more. We have two floors for our COVID patients and then we also have clean critical care area for those patients who are sick but don’t have COVID,” said Susan Moore, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Moore said cases began to increase after Memorial Day and then began to snowball.

“Over the past 3 weeks we have just seen a huge influx, our admit rate has gone up, our hospital has been 80 to 90 percent occupancy rate,” said Moore.

After the increase in patients and COVID-19 cases, the hospital is short on nursing staff and plans to add more in the near future.

“We need nurses to take care of these patients and our nurses need some relief as well so we have 15 traveling nurses that are coming in next week to help us take care of these patients,” said Moore.

While Riverview Regional Medical Center only cared for a handful of patients during the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital has added treatment options under CDC guidelines such as Remdisivir and convalescent plasma.

“Those antibodies are useful in treating the COVID-19 infection and in fact it’s a pretty safe effective treatment, not much side effects. We choose patients according to their needs,” said Dr. K.J. Shah.

Shah has been treating people in the area since the late 80s and hasn’t seen a wave like the one handled in the past month.

“I am so overwhelmed myself, seeing people who come in here with very mild symptoms and within a few hours they are on a ventillator,” said Shah.

In order to maximize space, the hospital has moved some patients to its cardiovascular center. It has also stopped certain procedures.

“We have stopped doing elective surgeries, elective procedures so we can provide all the care to the sick patients we need in this community,” said Shah.

Shah complimented his fellow staff members for learning the latest treatment methods to help care for patients.

“Fortunately we didn’t have to transfer any patient over the last four weeks, so I am very proud of that,” said Shah.

According to Dr. Shah, most of the seriously ill patients have been either elderly or have an underlying health condition.

Etowah County EMA Director Deborah Gaither told CBS 42 that area nursing homes are also feeling the effects.

“We know that there has been a request made for nursing support staff to come in and help. We are working around the clock to figure out what we can do with our public health to addess any nursing home situations,” said Gaither.

According to Gaither, there have already been 15 deaths in the county due to COVID-19. She never expected she would see this type of surge in her community.

“We’re listed as one of the top 11 counties in the state pertaining to COVID-19 cases and you wouldn’t think that is where we would be because we are not a metropolitan area,” said Gaither.

Gaither said she has been encouraged to see neighbors wearing masks since the recent mandate. She said she has seen a lack of social distancing at events like weddings and funerals and is encouraging folks to avoid contact as the pandemic continues.

“If it is in your community, it is your problem. So every citizen in Etowah County should know that right now we have a problem and we need to address that and we need to take some of the strain off of our healthcare providers,” said Gaither.

Gadsden Regional Medical Center is also caring for more than two dozen COVID-19 patients. CEO Corey Ewing shared the following statement with CBS 42.

Patients are discharged and admitted throughout the day, so the numbers fluctuate continually. As of this moment, our hospital is caring for 28 COVID-19 positive patients and one PUI. Fourteen of these patients are in our 16-bed MICU which we’ve designated for COVID-19 care. We continue to have capacity to admit patients to our hospital, COVID-19 positive or otherwise, and encourage people not to delay care if needed.

Action by every resident is needed to slow the virus. Please practice social distancing when you’re in public, wear a face mask covering your nose and mouth, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.