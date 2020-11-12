Gadsden hospital suspends all visitation due to COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — As cases continue to rise across Alabama, one hospital in Gadsden has decided to suspend all visitation until further notice.

Riverview Regional Medical Center made the announcement on its Facebook page. The decision will be enforced starting Thursday at 7 p.m.

The hospital said it will make an exception for end of life conditions.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES