Gadsden hospital suspends all visitation due to COVID-19

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — As cases continue to rise across Alabama, one hospital in Gadsden has decided to suspend all visitation until further notice.
Riverview Regional Medical Center made the announcement on its Facebook page. The decision will be enforced starting Thursday at 7 p.m.
The hospital said it will make an exception for end of life conditions.
