GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the City of Gadsden held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new community center.

The East Gadsden Community Center, located at 921 Wilson Street, offers numerous recreational activities, like basketball, volleyball, billiards, cards and ping pong. The banquet room is equipped with a kitchen and can be rented for parties and gatherings.

“I’m proud that this community center is finished for the citizens, and I’d like to thank the City Council for their support of this project,” said Mayor Sherman Guyton in a statement. “Work on this community center has been going on for several years, and I appreciate the patience from the residents as we worked to overcome a number of large setbacks.”

The $5.5 million facility has more than 31,000 square feet of space. Included in that space is a number of multipurpose activity and meeting rooms, a gym with an elevated walking track, an exercise room with weight equipment, and more.

“And now you, the constituents of this great community; you, the folks that have stood by patiently; you, that pay taxes every day to make sure stuff like this happens in our community; you are the benefactors, and that’s what it’s all about,” District 2 City Councilor Deverick Williams said. “That’s what makes me proudest.”

According to Dr. Cynthia Toles, President of the City Council and a representative of District 1, the old East Gadsden Community Center was one of the most-used facilities in the city. She looks forward to seeing more people come and enjoy this facility too.

The ceremony served as a soft opening for the facility, officials said. The facility will be fully operational in the coming days.