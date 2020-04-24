Live Now
NFL DRAFT 2020 | Updates & Analysis

Gadsden Goodyear plant to close, waiting on union approval

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
775193455JC00094_Monster_En_1548346251134

LOUDON, NH – JULY 22: A general view of Goodyear Eagle tires as they wait in the pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 22, 2018 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Goodyear manufacturing plant in Gadsden has announced they have reached an agreement with the United Steelworkers to permanently close.

A spokesperson for Goodyear told CBS 42 that the agreement is now subject for approval by the members of the local union.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES