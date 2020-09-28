Gadsden Fire Department traveling to Baldwin County to help Hurricane Sally victims

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, the Gadsden Fire Department and other city officials will be heading to Baldwin County to help those impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Gadsden Fire Chief Steve Carroll said they plan on staying there until Thursday or Friday, depending how much they can get done and where they are needed.

“It’s a big big joy for us to be able to help other people and not only that, but we’re all in the same family. We’ll go down and try to help out the fire service and 911 service, anyone whether it be fire police, 911 directors, EMA, or whatever that are busy taking care of other people but haven’t been able to take care of themselves and we’ll try to help them out while down there,” Carroll said.

Carroll said this team knows how to handle hurricane relief efforts. They went to help those impacted by Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Michael.

“We always talk about the beach and always how much damage because that’s what people go down and see, the tourism sees all the time but you can’t imagine how much damage happens inland from beach because on the beach, you have primary palm trees not other big trees,” he said. “Well, further inland, you have a lot more timber and that blows on houses in yards and on the streets.”

Carroll said he does this because it’s the right thing and knows in times when they need help like in tornado season, other communities would do the same for them. He said they’ll be bringing their own equipment, provided by the city.

