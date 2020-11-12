Gadsden couple arrested for possessing child pornography

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a husband and wife after they were found in possession of child pornography earlier this month.

According to ECSO, investigators received a tip on Nov. 4 that 29-year-old Christopher Sistrunk and his wife, 24-year-old Rebecca Carson, had obscene material on their devices.

A search warrant was executed and authorities discovered child pornography in the form of pictures and videos. Multiple cell phones and laptops were seized by law enforcement and are still being checked at this time.

Both suspects are being held at the Etowah County Detention Center. Sistrunk is charged with six counts possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of obscene material. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Carson is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

