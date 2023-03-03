GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – A Gadsden college is creating a police department to cover all its campuses.

The Gadsden State Community College Police and Security Department will cover the campuses in Calhoun, Cherokee, and Etowah counties.

“Having the police on campus should make our students and our employees feel confident they are going home safely at the end of the day,” Gadsden State Community College President Dr. Kathy Murphy said.

The college is currently looking to fill in the chief of police position. Requirements include a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a minimum of 10 years employment as a police officer among others.

Information on employment at Gadsden for this position and others is available at gadsdenstate.edu/employment.