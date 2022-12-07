GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden and Etowah County Emergency Management Agency responded to a building collapse near the city’s downtown area Wednesday evening.

The building was located on the corner of South 12th Street and Forrest Avenue. The intersections surrounding the immediate area will be closed until further notice.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown, as well as any possible injuries.

Attempts to reach the Gadsden Police Department and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for comment were not successful Wednesday.

