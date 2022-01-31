BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Comedian Jermaine Johnson, better known as “Funnymaine,” is set to take a seat on the Birmingham Public Library board.

Last week, the Birmingham City Council’s education committee voted unanimously to recommend the appointment of Johnson and five others to seats on the board, which oversees the Birmingham Public Library system. A final vote on the appointment by the full city council is scheduled for their Tuesday morning meeting.

Other recommended appointees include Yolanda Hardy, a veteran of the library system, John Lyons, the principal of Huffman High School, Willie Davis, who already serves on the board, Yawntreshia Coleman and Rodney Davis.

Johnson had long been a radio personality and club comic in Birmingham but gained a wider audience with his comedic videos about college football. An early video posted by Johnson in 2016 garnered over 2 million views in less than two weeks. In 2020, the comedian was listed as one of the 100 most influential Black people in the country by The Root.

The six appointments to the library board come in the wake of controversy surrounding the proposed closure of four library branches across the city.

Board president Eunice Rogers, who was at the center of that debate, will likely not be reappointed to the board, according to sources familiar with the council’s plans.

For his part, though, Funnymaine is no stranger to controversy.

Birmingham police charged Johnson with inciting a riot after May 2020 protests in Birmingham that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Johnson maintained his innocence, and weeks later, the charges were dropped.

“We believe these charges never should have been brought against Mr. Johnson,” his attorney said at the time.

Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods, who sits on the education committee that recommended Johnson’s appointment, said that the council was looking for new perspectives when choosing appointees to the library board.

“We really just wanted to find individuals that will really work to move the library board forward,” he told CBS 42. “Finding a little bit of diversity in backgrounds and what people bring to the table to make sure that we’re getting as many different opinions at the table when they’re making decisions.”

Councilor J.T. Moore, who chairs the education committee, said last week that 16 individuals applied to fill vacancies on the board, 14 of which were interviewed by council members.

“I definitely want to congratulate these individuals,” Moore said during the education committee meeting. “I also want to just say that all others not selected will receive an e-mail still encouraging them to apply to other boards and agencies that they feel they can be an asset to.”

CBS 42 reached out to Johnson for comment Monday. He said he would delay interviews until after Tuesday’s vote by the full council.