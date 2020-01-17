Funerals set for victims of Pickens County tornado

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people who were killed during a tornado last Saturday will be laid to rest in the coming weeks.

Tyrone Spain, 51, will have a funeral at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aliceville City Hall.

On Jan. 25, there will be a memorial service Albert and Susan Barnett at Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Duncanville that will start at 1 p.m. Albert was 85 years old while Susan was 75.

The Barnetts and Spain all lived on Settlement Road outside Carrollton and were in their separate homes when the tornado hit. The three were the only people in the state killed during the weekend storms.

