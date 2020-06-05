Funeral set Monday for Sgt. Stephen Williams

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A funeral will be held Monday for Sgt. Stephen Williams, an officer with the Moody Police Department who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Southern Heritage in Pelham. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, there will be visitation at First Baptist of Moody with the funeral service beginning immediately afterward.

Williams spent 23 years in law enforcement and worked in Bessemer and Alabaster before coming to Moody. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Williams will be buried at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

