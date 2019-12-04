Funeral set Friday for Megan Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Megan Montgomery, the Hoover woman who was found dead in the parking lot of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex Monday, will be buried at the end of the week.

There will be a funeral for Montgomery, 31, on Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood. According to an obituary published this week, Montgomery’s family will accept friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Ridout’s Valley Chapel located at 1800 Oxmoor Road. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows’s Family Life Center, with the funeral happening immediately afterward in the church sanctuary.

A private family service and burial will be held afterward.

In the obituary, Montgomery’s family requested that all donations in her memory be made to One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, located at 1135-14th Avenue South, Birmingham, Al. 35205. The group’s mission is to provide services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as remove barriers to reporting domestic violence.

