BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for Birmingham’s first Black police officer will be held Thursday in the city.

Leroy Stover, who joined the Birmingham Police Department in 1966, died last week at the age of 90. Through his career, he rose to the rank of deputy chief and retired in 1998 after 32 years on the force.

A memorial will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Boutwell Auditorium. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Fairfield.

He will be buried at Alabama National Cemetery.

The memorial and funeral services will be livestreamed here.