FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT)– The funeral for Elliot Hernandez, the 14-year-old boy killed in a tornado in Fultondale last month, will be held this afternoon.

There will be a graveside service for Elliot Arizaga Hernandez at Oakwood Cemetery on 2100 Moncrief road in Gardendale. Hernandez was the only person killed during the tornado that swept through the town two weeks ago.

The service will began at 1:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.