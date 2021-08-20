Funeral for Anniston firefighter who died from COVID-19 scheduled for Sunday

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Lt. Justin Roberts, an Anniston firefighter who died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a post by the city’s fire department, Roberts’ funeral service will be held at Bynum Leatherwood Baptist in Anniston, located at 2709 Old Gadsden Highway. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., after which the service will begin.

A full procession will follow Roberts to his final resting place, which will be in Middleton Cemetery behind Oak Bowery Church on AL-144 in Ohatchee.