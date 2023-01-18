JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for CJ Harris, a singer who appeared on “American Idol” and grew up in Jasper, will be held later this month.

Harris, who made it to the top 10 of the singing competition in 2014, died Sunday after reportedly having a heart attack in Alabama. He was 31 years old.

On Tuesday, Harris’ family announced that a funeral would be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Eastside Baptist Church on Viking Drive in Jasper. A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the church. A wake after the funeral will be held at Elegant Events on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.

During his time on “American Idol,” Harris was known for covering several songs, such as “Can’t You See” by The Marshal Tucker Band and The Guess Who’s “American Woman.” Several of his songs from those performances can be heard online.

The family has been raising money to help pay for Harris’ funeral, which reportedly will cost approximately $14,500. To donate to the family, call SouthSide Funeral Home at 205-265-3636.