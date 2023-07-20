BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral arrangements for Jordan Melton, a Birmingham firefighter who was shot and killed last week, have been announced.

Public visitation hours will be held on Tuesday at Smith & Gaston Chapel from noon to 5 p.m.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Faith Chapel Christian Center. The funeral will begin at 12:17 p.m. and Melton will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery after the service.

Many in the Magic City have voiced their condolences to the Melton family, including Mayor Randall Woodfin and Fire Chief Cory Moon.