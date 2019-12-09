Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Huntsville police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen police officer STAC Agent Billy Clardy III.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday Dec.10 at Mayfair Church of Christ.

Viewing starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m. The service will follow after the viewing.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Clardy III was killed in the line of duty during a drug investigation. During the investigation, Strategic Counterdrug Team (STAC) Agents, who a part of the North Alabama Drug Task Force under High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), set up a drug buy where a known offender was located to drop off a large amount of drugs. The drop off was at a residence on Levert Street.

Agent Clardy III arrived at the location and was immediately shot by the suspect on the porch. Clardy later died of his injuries. Clardy III is the son of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Fred Clardy II who also died in the line of duty back in May 3, 1978.

Agent Clardy III is survived by his wife and five kids.

