Funeral arrangements announced for Paighton Houston

Paighton Houston, 29, last seen leaving Tin Roof Saturday, December 21, with two men, Birmingham Police reports. Her remains were discovered in January and confirmed by Trussville Police Dept.(Courtesy/Facebook)

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Visitation for Paighton Houston, the 29-year-old who went missing in mid-December and was later discovered deceased in January, has been announced.

Visitation will be held at the Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville this Thursday, Jan. 9, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

The funeral will be the following day, Friday, Jan. 10, starting at 11 a.m.

Houston will be buried at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.

This past Saturday, the Trussville community came together to “paint” Trussville yellow in honor of Houston. Residents pinned yellow ribbons on telephone poles and trees after meeting at Trussville City Hall.

To donate flowers to the Houston family, click here.

