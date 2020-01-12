Funeral arrangements announced for Homewood fire chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Funeral services have been announced for John Bresnan.

Bresnan passed away unexpectedly on Friday while on duty as Homewood Fire Chief. He was 58 years old.

Visitation will be on Tuesday in Rosewood Hall at Homewood City Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Homewood Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Bresnan can be sent to help those battling the Australian wildfires, Marine Life Conservation or to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.