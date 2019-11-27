Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams.

The funeral service will be held Monday, December 2nd at Garrett Coliseum located on Coliseum Blvd in Montgomery.

It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be from 8 AM to 11 AM prior to the funeral.

Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a noise complaint at a convenience store.

Officials are expecting a large crowd for the service since Williams was well-known in the community and respected in the state’s law enforcement circles.

Burial will follow at the Original Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Hayneville, Williams’ home church where he served as a deacon.