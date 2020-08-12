Funeral arrangements announced for Chelsea fire chief Wayne Shirley

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley will be held this weekend.

On Friday, there will be a public viewing at the Pelham Civic Complex for Shirley, who died earlier this month after spending weeks in the ICU. The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be held Saturday, with public visitation between held from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral starting shortly after. Shirley will be buried at the gravesite at Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea.

In lieu of flowers, Shirley’s family has requested that donations be made to:

Alabama Fire College

Attn: Wayne Shirley Memorial Fund

2501 Phoenix Drive

Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

LATEST POSTS