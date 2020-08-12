CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley will be held this weekend.
On Friday, there will be a public viewing at the Pelham Civic Complex for Shirley, who died earlier this month after spending weeks in the ICU. The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral will be held Saturday, with public visitation between held from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral starting shortly after. Shirley will be buried at the gravesite at Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea.
In lieu of flowers, Shirley’s family has requested that donations be made to:
Alabama Fire College
Attn: Wayne Shirley Memorial Fund
2501 Phoenix Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
LATEST POSTS
- Trussville City Schools taking different approach to classroom safety during COVID-19 pandemic
- Adamsville mayoral race heats up
- Funeral arrangements announced for Chelsea fire chief Wayne Shirley
- Newsfeed Now: Man hangs off semi; Biden picks running mate
- Alaskan officials identified the killer in 1996 cold case murder of teenage girl; Arkansas suspect commits suicide