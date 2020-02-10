Fundraiser to help the family of fallen Officer Nick O’Rear

KIMBERLY, Ala (WAIT) — Family and friends of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear are finding ways to give back to his family.

Before O’Rear worked for the Kimberly Police Department, he was with Ashville Police in St. Clair County.

O’Rear leaves behind two children, a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son. The children’s mother, Ashley O’Rear, said they’re devastated and hope her children remember the hero their father was.

O’Rear was also expecting a child with his girlfriend.

The GoFundMe is going to O’Rear’s family and help with any kind of expenses they need.

There is an additional GoFundMe whose proceeds will also go to the O’Rear family. That link will be added at a later time.

Desirae Cash, a family friend, said they want to help out the family any way they can.

“In times like this, it takes a tribe to bring together a family, raise a family and that’s where the community comes in to help this mother and her two kids and the grieving family outside of her. It’s not just affecting them, it hits hard. This is a community and family, friends, everyone is hurt right now,” said Cash.

Cash said they want to bring awareness to all the family members of Nick O’Rear and hope everyone continues to pray for them.

