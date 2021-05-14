Funding for emergency housing vouchers authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Emergency Housing Vouchers have been awarded to the Housing Authority of the Birmingham intended to prevent homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated additional emergency housing vouchers to public housing authorities in areas where populations have the greatest need while also taking into account housing authority capacity and the requirement to ensure geographic diversity, including rural areas.

The award for HABD totals $732,312, which is the equivalent of 91 housing vouchers. The EHVs will help assist individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking or are recently homeless.

“These are individuals and families facing eviction or currently in homeless shelters after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or due to reasons related to domestic violence. We’re excited to be able to assist people going through difficult times and in desperate situations,” said David A. Northern, Sr., HABD’s President and CEO, in a press release.

Currently, HABD’s Assisted Housing/Section 8 Department has a total of nearly 790 Housing Choice Vouchers. Northern wants landlords in Jefferson County to strongly consider partnering with HABD to provide more affordable housing options for families looking for Section 8 housing.

“We have close to 790 vouchers that we have the potential of leasing up. That means if you have vacant units, or your friends or other landlords have vacant units, please work with us. We need you to work with HABD and lease these vouchers up for the clients we serve,” added Northern. “We are open for business and that’s a term that we don’t take lightly.”

In addition to utilizing emergency housing vouchers, HABD has a desire to work with more landlords who have the capability of providing great resources to our clients as it relates to relocation opportunities. The agency is focused on repositioning inventory and putting clients in safe and sanitary yet affordable housing.

If you are a landlord interested in partnering with HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, please email landlordinfo@habd.net.