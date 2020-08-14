Fultondale titans square off in mayoral race

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayoral race in Fultondale is a rematch of two of the town’s titans: the former volunteer fire chief and current owner of multiple local businesses, Larry Holcomb, and the reigning mayor of 20 years, Jim Lowery.

Holcomb said he jumped in the ring because it’s time to start prioritizing citizens over businesses.

“This mayor has been in office for 20 some odd years,” Holcomb said referring to incumbent Jim Lowery. “When he came out here, he brought in businesses. He did away with our pools, our civic center, our ball fields, and our community doesn’t have anything for our children to do no more. So I want to come in and build the community.”

But Mayor Lowery said that’s exactly where his focus has been.

“Since I’ve been mayor, we’ve built an elementary school and we just got a letter from the superintendent today to build a new Fultondale High School,” he said. “Along with that high school is going to be a medical vocational program in cooperation with UAB.”

Holcomb said that while businesses in the city have been thriving, the people deserve to have a stronger hand in decision-making. He wants to make information more available to their citizens.

“The council meetings and stuff. There’s no way to find out what’s going on unless you show up to the council meeting. They may have a news article every now and then, but I want to be able to live stream the council meetings and make it so that people can watch it at their leisure.”

“I do four to five state of the city presentations annually. I do them with the chamber of commerce, the employee groups, HOAs,” Jim Lowery responded. “I do that four to five times a year. I have that, we put that information out there.”

Mayor Lowery said his city should trust his leadership:

“If you’re getting on an airplane, would you rather have the pilot with 20 years experience or someone who’s never sat in an airplane seat before flying the plane?”

Years of experience aside, Holcomb says he’s confident he’s what the people need this year.

They both named public safety their top priorities and say it’s time for the fire department to become a full-time operation.

