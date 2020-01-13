Fultondale PD searching for porch pirates stealing in Chapel Hills area

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects who are seen on video stealing packages from porches.
According to FPD, the two suspects stole from three separate houses in the Chapel Hills area.
If you have any information regarding the suspects, contact FPD Sgt. Smith at (205) 423-6785 or Det. Davis at (205) 423-6357.
