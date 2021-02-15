Fultondale opening warming station Monday night

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Fultondale will establish a warming station for residents left without their ability safely stay warm Monday evening.
The warming station will open Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, starting at 7 p.m., into the morning hours of Tuesday, February 16, due to the impending weather conditions. It will be located at Storm Shelter West, 2600 Walker Chapel Rd. Check-in will be required to maintain accountability and the occupancy load. . If more space is needed the city of Fultondale will open additional spaces as needed.
For additional information on the warming station, please call Fultondale Fire at 205-841-0075.
