FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer and multiple occupants of other vehicles were injured in a crash Saturday.

According to Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie, at least three vehicles were involved in the accident. He said that multiple occupants of those vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries. The injured police officer was taken to UAB Hospital.

Details around the crash are limited at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.