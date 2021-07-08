Fultondale man who lost leg from fallen tree walks again

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who lost his leg from a fallen tree caused by a tornado in January is making progress in his recovery. Arnoldo Vasquez Hernandez recently received a prosthetic leg, and with the help of a walker, is walking again!

Hernandez says it’s been a long road to recovery. After he had his leg removed on site from the fallen tree, he spent weeks at the hospital and has been doing months of therapy. Both his family and doctors who work with him at UAB believe the progress has been miraculous.

“It’s inspiring,” Dr. Conley Carr at UAB said.

Hernandez says being able to walk around again is amazing and he is happy that he can still do some physical activities with his family.

“I want to get down and give my daughter a piggy back ride like she always wanted to,” Hernandez said.

But during the moments his leg was removed, doctors and first responders weren’t sure he would make it.

“They told him to say goodbye because there wasn’t a chance that he could make it to the hospital,” Hernandez’s daughter told CBS 42.

But he survived and has been doing therapy for months. Hernandez says his family and friends kept him motivated to keep going.

“You know, it took several months to get to where we are now, but he’s finally making strides,” Dr. Carr said.

Dr. Carr oversees the therapists who work with Hernandez and says his constant positive attitude was contagious for everyone.

“He was just always looking at the positive on every situation that was coming up,” Dr. Carr said.

Especially after everything Hernandez had gone through.

“It’s hard to comprehend, of even being in that situation and having to go through everything that he’s had to do,” Dr. Carr said.

Hernandez is thankful for everything UAB doctors have done for him, but he’s also forever grateful for the constant support from friends and family. He’s also grateful for the Jefferson County Rotary Club for helping his family.