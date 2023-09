BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A 20-year-old man is dead following a motor vehicle accident Thursday night.

Solomon Stipati, of Fultondale, was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a collision with another motor vehicle at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 900 block of Ellard Road in Fultondale, Alabama.

Stipati was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Fultondale Police Department.