Fultondale High School works to recover from tornado damage

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery efforts continue at Fultondale High School after hundreds of students were impacted by a tornado that tore through the central part of the city Monday night.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said he does not expect students at the high school to return back to the classroom this spring and that may extend to the fall as well. In the meantime, students will work remotely throughout the rest of the week while officials find a place to put all students and faculty displaced from the storm.

Fultondale High School, which was built in 1965, would likely need to be rebuilt, according to Jefferson County officials.

At the high school, all structures were heavily damaged from the tornado, bringing many challenges as the district works to recover. Fultondale Elementary School saw some destruction from the storm, but it was not as severe as the high school.

Not only is the school district dealing with several schools impacted from the tornado, but the loss of one their students, Elliot Hernandez, who died in the tornado.

“As we learned that it was a fatality and it was one of our students that brings it right home, but again Elliot was that type of student that was liked by his peers and also by the educators,” Gonsoulin said.

