Fultondale High School Students one step closer to normalcy

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — School officials have announced the next steps to move Fultondale High School students to a temporary location at Old Warrior Elementary School.

Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin announced an open house for students and their families on Wednesday, March 30, with the first day for in-person learning students on March 31.

More information about bus routes and other changes will be given out soon. The district will notify students and families of any other changes.

Fultondale High School was heavily damaged when a tornado swept through the city in January.